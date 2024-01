Three Kerry GAA clubs are hosting an information evening around the issue of substance abuse tonight.

It’ll take place in the Killarney Heights Hotel at 8pm.

Glenflesk, Kilcummin and Kilgarvan GAA clubs are holding the event as part of the Look After Me initiative.

The evening aims to raise awareness around the misuse of drugs, addiction, and recovery.

Admission is free and all are welcome.