Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Drug use in the GAA - What help is here in Kerry?

Oct 18, 2021 19:10 By radiokerrynews
Drug use in the GAA - What help is here in Kerry? Drug use in the GAA - What help is here in Kerry?
Share this article

An addiction expert says sports people nearing the end of their careers may turn to drugs to feel the "high of winning" again. The issue of cocaine use among GAA players was raised by former Limerick All Star Ciarán Carey recently, who said the scale of the issue facing clubs is "frightening". Delores Tiernan, CEO of the Grove, an addiction centre in Ardfert about the issue spoke on the show this evening. Eamonn first asked Delores if she thinks there’s been an increase in sportspeople presenting with drug addictions.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus