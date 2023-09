Kerry Fire Service dealt with a fire in North Kerry yesterday.

They were alerted to a blaze in Listowel at 2.37pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Units from Listowel and Ballybunion attended to the fire, at building at the back of the racecourse.

Advertisement

Fire control confirmed the firefighters finished at the scene at approximately 10 to 6 yesterday evening.

No injures have been reported from the blaze, meanwhile a spokesperson from Listowel racecourse confirmed little damage was caused.