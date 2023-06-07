Kerry Fire Service attended second sand dune blaze in recent days

Fire control have confirmed there was a second sand dune fire in Kerry in recent days.

Kerry Fire Service dealt with a blaze in Ballyheigue on Sunday.

The alarm was raised at around 4.10pm when a fire started in the dunes, behind the lifeguard hut at the beach.

Advertisement

Firefighters from Tralee Fire station attended the scene, which is in a special area of conservation (SAC).

Yesterday, a fire in the Maharees destroyed three acres of sand dunes, also in a special area of conservation, at the Maharabeg Cut.