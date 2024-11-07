A Kerry Fine Gael councillor has said it’s absolute madness that the government narrowed criteria for the latest business support grant.

The government announced a €4,000 grant called Power Up as part of Budget 2025, to support businesses in the hospitality, retail, and beauty sectors.

Cllr Tommy Griffin, whose party Fine Gael is in government and holds the Ministry for Enterprise, says there are huge issues with the grant’s eligibility criteria.

Businesses must have been successful in applying for the ICOB grant back in May to be eligible, which Cllr Griffin says excludes new businesses or those who didn’t know they were eligible for the ICOB.

Cllr Griffin says there are also businesses in other sectors which would have benefitted from the grant, which closes for applications tomorrow.