Kerry farmhouse cheese maker wins gold at 2024 Irish Cheese Awards

Apr 30, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry farmhouse cheese maker has won gold at the 2024 Irish Cheese Awards.

Dingle Farm in Ballydavid took gold in the ‘Soft Cheese (Flavour Added)’ category for its ‘Bricín’ cream cheese.

A panel of 13 Irish and international experts judged 175 different cheeses made by 43 businesses across the island of Ireland on aroma, flavour, body, texture, and overall appearance.

Dingle Farm is a family-run farm owned by Mai and Tomás O’Bruic who produce a range of plain and flavoured soft and semi-hard cheeses.

