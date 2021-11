Kerry cheesemaker, Dingle Farm, has been honoured at the Irish Cheese Awards 2021.

It’s taken Bronze in the Fresh/ Soft Cheese: Buffalo, Cow, Sheep, Mixed category for its Caisog cheese.

Dingle Farm was founded by Mai and Tomás O’Bruic who produce semi-hard cow and goat’s milk cheeses.

Advertisement

Organised by Cáis, the Association of Irish Farmhouse Cheesemakers, the bi-annual awards celebrate Ireland’s vibrant and thriving farmhouse cheese sector.