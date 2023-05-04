Kerry farmer brands price reductions on dairy products as soul destroying

A Kerry farmer has described price reductions on dairy products as soul destroying.

Last week a number of shops announced a reduction in own-brand milk, and butter has since followed.

It's not clear yet if these cuts will be passed on to processors and producers.

Milltown dairy farmer and National Dairy Chair of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Noel Murphy says he understands everyone is being hit by rising inflation.

However, he says farmers are currently getting a base price of 40 cent a litre for milk, which is just at the level to breakeven.

Mr Murphy says these price reductions will have a big impact on farmers: