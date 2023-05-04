Advertisement
News

Kerry farmer brands price reductions on dairy products as soul destroying

May 4, 2023 18:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry farmer brands price reductions on dairy products as soul destroying Kerry farmer brands price reductions on dairy products as soul destroying
Share this article

A Kerry farmer has described price reductions on dairy products as soul destroying.

Last week a number of shops announced a reduction in own-brand milk, and butter has since followed.

It's not clear yet if these cuts will be passed on to processors and producers.

Advertisement

Milltown dairy farmer and National Dairy Chair of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Noel Murphy says he understands everyone is being hit by rising inflation.

However, he says farmers are currently getting a base price of 40 cent a litre for milk, which is just at the level to breakeven.

Mr Murphy says these price reductions will have a big impact on farmers:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus