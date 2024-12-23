Advertisement
Kerry EUROSPAR raises vital funds for breast cancer research

Dec 23, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry EUROSPAR raises vital funds for breast cancer research
A local EUROSPAR has raised vital funds for breast cancer research.

 

Brian Jones of Jones’ EUROSPAR Killorglin presented a cheque for €1,500 to EUROSPAR’s official charity partner, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

Chosen as the official charity partner of EUROSPAR by retailers, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute is a national charity that funds a comprehensive research programme that has helped improve the diagnosis, treatment options, and outcomes for those who develop the disease. The research team, in collaboration with universities and hospitals across the globe, focuses on the development and improvement of diagnostic techniques and treatment strategies, to drive real and measurable improvement in clinical outcomes for breast cancer patients.

 

EUROSPAR retailers like Brian raise much needed funds through in-store collections, contributions from the sale of select SPAR own brand products and other fundraising efforts through its countrywide network of stores and community initiatives. The NBCRI also avail of the retail network as a powerful platform to raise public awareness across Ireland.

