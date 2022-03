The Kerry Education and Training Board is to provide free period products for students attending its schools.

The move is part of the ‘Worryfree’ campaign and will also cater for staff working in schools under the ETB umbrella.

The campaign was launched following the publication of the government’s ‘Period Poverty in Ireland’ report last year, which found that up to 85,000 women are at risk of period poverty.

Kerry ETB is one of eight participating in the pilot scheme.