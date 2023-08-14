Kerry driving instructor says people shouldn’t let nerves overwhelm them during driving test

A Kerry driving instructor says learner drivers who are about to sit their tests should not let nerves overwhelm them.

Owner of South West School of Motoring, Gordon Sheehy was reacting to a report in today's Irish Times which documented complaints made about driving testers to the Road Safety Authority.

One complaint referred to an examiner scolding the driver for “whizzing past cars”, even though the driver was travelling at the speed limit.

Another stated the tester shouted at them to use the clutch after they cut out three times during a hill start.

Gordon Sheehy thinks people can let nerves get the better of them during their driving test:

Mr Sheehy says the waiting list for a driving testremains long, with many people waiting months to be called for a test.

He says it’s important that people keep practicing ahead of their test: