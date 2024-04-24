Advertisement
Kerry designers’ work recognised

Apr 24, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry designers' work recognised
A Kerry man has been nominated for designer of the year at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2024.

Colin Horgan, who is from Ardfert, has been nominated in the favourite Irish designer category.

The Kerry man has previously designed for Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.

Colin Horgan is up against Aoife McNamara, Emma Manley, Lennon Courtney, Rixo and Queens of Archives.

Meanwhile, two Irish milliners will have their work featured at Royal Ascot.

Evelyn McDermot who is originally from Ballymacelligott and Carol Kennelly from Tralee will have their work featured as part of a 12-strong Royal Ascot Millinery Collective at the event.

