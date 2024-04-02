Advertisement
Kerry Cycling Campaign among those expressing lack of confidence in RSA

Apr 2, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Cycling Campaign among those expressing lack of confidence in RSA
The Kerry Cycling Campaign are among those who’ve signed an open letter to say they’ve lost confidence in the Road Safety Authority.

David Tobin of the Limerick Cycling Campaign, says road safety campaigners from across the entire country have signed this letter.

There have been 58 deaths on Irish roads this year and Mr Tobin says hundreds of people have also suffered serious and life-changing injuries on our roads.

He says the groups, that have signed this letter, believe the RSA is failing in its core mission.

David Tobin says better communication is needed between the RSA, Gardai and the public to help promote road safety:

