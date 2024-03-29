Kerry County Councillor calls for deep clean on North Kerry playgrounds

A Kerry councillor has called on the county council to carry out a deep clean on two north Kerry playgrounds.

Cllr. Robert Beasley raised the issue at the recent meeting of Listowel Municipal District.

Cllr. Beasley said the Ballybunion and Lixnaw children’s playgrounds need to be spruced up and deep cleaned on a regular basis.

In it’s response Kerry County Council said it’s appointed Playground Contractor is currently power washing playgrounds throughout the county.

Lixnaw Playground has been added to the immediate list for power washing.

It is expected this will take place in the coming weeks.

The council said upgrade works are due to commence in Ballybunion Playground in April.

These works are to be funded through the Ukraine Community Recognition Fund.

The upgrade works will involve the removal of the old timber units, which are at end of life.

They will be replaced with more sustainable play equipment.