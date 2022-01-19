Kerry County Council working to resolve traffic problems at McDonald's in Killarney

Kerry County Council says it's working to resolve traffic problems for residents of several housing estates in Killarney as a result of queues into McDonald's restaurant.

Residents of several estates off Park Road in Killarney held a demonstration at the junction near the restaurant. They said they want to highlight the dangers of trying to enter and exit into Friary Downs and other nearby estates, while contending with motorists queuing for the fast-food outlet.

Residents in the area have told of having to go into the wrong lane of traffic to try and turn onto the road entering their homes and they want urgent action to make it safe.

Advertisement

Speaking on the Kerry Today programme, resident Sean Crowley said it's an accident waiting to happen.

Kerry County Council said it's aware of the traffic congestion and has engaged with the management of McDonald's as well as local residents to have the matter addressed.

Advertisement

In a statement to Radio Kerry, McDonald's Kerry said that current COVID-19 restrictions have led to a build-up of queues and that it will not be found wanting in working with the council on resolving the issue. The company also pointed to the need for a longer-term infrastructural solution to ease the traffic.

Residents have also questioned the planning decisions that have contributed to the build-up of increased traffic on the Park Road.