Kerry County Council recommends refusal of 17-turbine wind farm

Kerry County Council is to recommend that An Bórd Pleanála refuse planning permission for a proposed wind farm in East Kerry.

Cummeenabuddoge Wind Designated Activity Company has applied to An Bórd Pleanála for permission to build a 17-turbine wind farm in the east of the county.

The company applied directly to An Bórd Pleanála for permission as the wind farm was deemed Strategic Infrastructure Development.

This means Kerry County Council is obligated to make a submission on the planning application.

The company proposes to build the 17 wind turbines on land at Cummeennabuddoge, Clydaghroe, Glashacormick, Cummeenavrick, all in Kerry, and a proportion of grid connection cabling in Cork.

The turbines are proposed to have tip heights of around 200-metres, each generating six or seven MegaWatts.

In its planning application, the company acknowledged the site is no longer designated for wind energy in the current County Development Plan, but it was designated in the two previous plans.

The company urged An Bórd Pleanála grant permission even if the development materially contravenes the County Development Plan.

In a draft submission on the planning application, presented at this month’s council meeting, Kerry County Council has now recommended that An Bórd Pleanála refuse permission for the wind farm.

The council says it would have a significant visual impact on The Paps Archaeological Landscape, and it could have adverse impacts on the water quality Flesk River and Lough Leane.

The council also noted that the site of the wind farm is in an area not zoned or designated for wind energy, and allowing it would set an undesirable precedent for similar development in other inappropriate location.

At yesterday’s meeting, Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae said this area is completely suitable for a planning application, and for a wind farm to be developed.

Council CEO Martin O’Donoghue said the council has to be seen to be recommending a refusal, as the application is outside the designated area.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley said as outlined by the council, this sets a precedent and could open the floodgates to these being built everywhere.

An Bórd Pleanála is due to decide on the planning application by 22nd April next year.