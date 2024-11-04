Kerry County Council proposing to close various streets to facilitate Christmas in Killarney Parade

Kerry County Council are proposing to close various streets in order to facilitate the Christmas in Killarney Parade on Saturday the 23rd of November.

The streets that are proposed to close include College Street, from the junction of Lewis Road to Plunkett Street and Main Street, from the Plaza Hotel to Market Cross.

It also includes High Street, from the Market Cross to the junction of Msgr O’Flaherty Road and New Street, from the Market Cross to the junction of Beech Road.

The streets are to be closed from 5pm until 7.30pm.

Objections regarding the proposal must be submitted by 4pm on the 4th of November to [email protected] or in writing to the Administrative officer at the Roads and Transportation Department, in Tralee.

A traffic diversion system will operate on the main approaches to the town.