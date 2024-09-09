Advertisement
Kerry County Council proposing to close streets for Listowel Harvest Festival

Sep 9, 2024 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is proposing to close two streets to facilitate the Listowel Harvest Festival.

It's planning to close Market Street, Listowel from McKenna’s corner to SuperValu entrance from 4pm to midnight on September 25th.

The council is also planning to close Church Street to The Square, Listowel from the KDYS Building to St John’s Theatre from 7pm to midnight on September 27th.

Due to these road closures motorists are advised to expect delays for 30 minutes before and after these events.

Anyone wishing to object should lodge it in writing, marked Road Closure, with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] not later than 4pm today (Monday, September 9th).

