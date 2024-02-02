Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council propose new water activity centre in Fenit

Feb 2, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council propose new water activity centre in Fenit
Share this article

Kerry County Council is proposing to carry out development of a centre for water activities in Fenit.

The proposed works include constructing a new facility centre for water based activities, a new public realm, traffic calming measures and a new pedestrian footpath.

The plans and particulars of the proposed works are available for inspection or purchase until Friday March 15th.

Advertisement

Submissions or observations relating to the proposed works may be made by 4pm on Friday March 15th.

Separately, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the construction of a viewing platform in Fenit.

Submissions or observations may be made in writing to Administrative Officer, Capital Development Unit (North), Kerry County Council Offices, Prince’s Street Tralee, Co. Kerry, V92 YX54, or email to [email protected].

Advertisement

Submissions must be clearly marked Part 8 – Facility Centre for Water Based Activities – Fenit.

Submissions may also be made by registered users on Kerry County Council Consultation Platform.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Bishop of Kerry says future of Church meeting is to underpin parishes role in community
Advertisement
Cllr Aoife Thornton will not contest next local elections
Man further remanded in custody in relation to almost €90,000 North Kerry drugs seizure
Advertisement

Recommended

Bishop of Kerry says future of Church meeting is to underpin parishes role in community
Cllr Aoife Thornton will not contest next local elections
Kerry IFA chair says he is hopeful for further campaigns in Ireland
Man further remanded in custody in relation to almost €90,000 North Kerry drugs seizure
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus