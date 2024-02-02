Kerry County Council propose new water activity centre in Fenit

Kerry County Council is proposing to carry out development of a centre for water activities in Fenit.

The proposed works include constructing a new facility centre for water based activities, a new public realm, traffic calming measures and a new pedestrian footpath.

The plans and particulars of the proposed works are available for inspection or purchase until Friday March 15th.

Submissions or observations relating to the proposed works may be made by 4pm on Friday March 15th.

Separately, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the construction of a viewing platform in Fenit.

Submissions or observations may be made in writing to Administrative Officer, Capital Development Unit (North), Kerry County Council Offices, Prince’s Street Tralee, Co. Kerry, V92 YX54, or email to [email protected].

Submissions must be clearly marked Part 8 – Facility Centre for Water Based Activities – Fenit.

Submissions may also be made by registered users on Kerry County Council Consultation Platform.