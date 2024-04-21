Kerry County council propose Killarney road closure

Kerry County Council is giving notice of an intention to temporarily close a road in Killarney.

The L2033 Coolcorcoran road would be closed to facilitate the wastewater connections to the new sewer scheme.

The road will close on Monday May 13th until 6pm on Friday May 17th.

Diversions will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

Anyone with an objection to the above proposal should lodge the objection in writing, marked Road Closure, with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected]