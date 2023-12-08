Advertisement
Mid-Kerry waste water scheme to benefit from €50 million government funding

Dec 8, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Mid-Kerry waste water scheme to benefit from €50 million government funding
A mid-Kerry project is to benefit from €50 million funding announced under the rural water scheme.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien announced the government allocation under the National Development Plan.

Under the scheme, funding has been allocated to the development of waste water treatment facilities in Beaufort.

Minister O Brien says it highlights the government’s commitment to support the proportionate growth of rural towns and villages, including Beaufort.

The funding was welcomed by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley and Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill said he had campaigned over a long period of time for this, and had arranged deputations, meetings with Uisce Eireann, council officials and ministers, and had submitted notices of motions.

He said, "At last we can see some relief coming to the residents of housing developments in Beaufort such as Coolmagort Avenue Their suffering to date has been horrendous and perhaps now that can be finally ended with this funding."

 

 

Homework Off Voucher - Duagh NS
