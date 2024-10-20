Advertisement
Kerry County Council currently tending to fallen trees

Oct 20, 2024 12:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council are currently tending to fallen trees and storm damage in the following areas:

The traffic lights on Hans Liebherr Road are damaged and will be dealt with.

There's a tree down on N71 road near Bonane and another has fallen on the Castleisland to Scartaglen road near Cronin's Quarry.

Fallen tree on the Killarney to Beaufort road near beaufort bridge which is currently blocking the main road.

The council are also tending to fallen trees on the N86 near Annascaul National School, at Blackstones Bridge, Glencar, and at Old Marian Park, Tralee.

There's a tree down at Flynn's Forge, Rockfield East towards Firies and the road is currently not passable.

The crew has also cleared a fallen tree from the road at Lioscarrig Drive in Tralee.

Kerry is curently under a status orange wind warning until 8pm tonight.

Kerry County Council is advising the public to expect fallen trees and powerlines, hazardous conditions and coastal flooding.

The warning is associated with Storm Ashley.

The council asks to report any issues to their emergency phone on 066 718 3588.

More updates to follow as they come.

