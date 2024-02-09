A Kerry councillor has branded those creating rumours about a building in Castleisland as cowards spreading hate in a peaceful community.

A social media post speculated the former Talbot Grove facility outside Castleisland might house international protection applicants, and expressed hope it would be burned to the ground.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly was mentioned by name in the post, and he has hit out at the people spreading these rumours.

Cllr Farrelly says the owner of the Talbot Grove has told him the building will not be used for this purpose, and he understands the owner has made a complaint to the gardaí.

Cllr Farrelly says this kind of disinformation on social media needs to be stamped out.