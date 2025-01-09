Advertisement
Kerry councillor calls for Shannon estuary to be included in new programme for government

Jan 9, 2025 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Michael Foley (Fine Gael), Listowel area Kerry County Council. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry county councillor has written to the Taoiseach calling for the development of the Shannon Estuary to be included in the new programme for government.

Fine Gael's Councillor Michael Foley from Ballylongford is a long time proponent of the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

He wrote to Simon Harris arguing its geographical advantages, specifically a large area of land close to deep-water facilities, could transform the region.

Cllr Michael Foley told Taoiseach Harris the last programme for government was disastrous for North Kerry, because it rejected the Shannon LNG Project on the Tarbert/Ballylongford Landbank.

He alleged it was the first programme for government to oppose private development and job creation.

He also criticised the delay in publishing the Security of Energy Supply report, saying it is still disrupting the planning process.

He says these issues can now be fixed with strong leadership, because the previous government's restrictions are no longer in place.

Cllr Foley argues including the project in the programme for government will attract investment, jobs, and economic activity to the region from both the maritime and energy sectors.

He also called on the new government to adopt the findings of the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce.

