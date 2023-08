A Kerry County Councillor is calling for more gardaí to be appointed to Kerry.

Michael Cahill was responding to the recent release of policing figures.

A report in today’s Irish Independent indicated there is just one garda for every 466 people in Kerry.

Advertisement

Cllr Cahill believes the closure of a number of rural stations over the years has badly affected the county.

Nationally, Meath was found to have the fewest gardaí per head, while Waterford had the most.