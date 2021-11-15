Advertisement
Kerry contracting company wins national health and safety award

Nov 15, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
L-R: Harry Galvin (President of NISO), Linda Clifford (Operations Manager – Griffin Brothers Contracting Ltd), Gerard Griffin (Director – Griffin Brothers Contracting Ltd), Tomás Foley (Quality, Environmental. Health & Safety Manager - Griffin Brothers Contracting Ltd), John Griffin (Director – Griffin Brothers Contracting Ltd)
A Kerry contracting company has won a national health and safety award for the second year running.

Griffin Brothers Contracting Ltd, which is based in Castleisland, won the president's award for the best national medium sized company at the 2021 National Irish Safety Organisation All-Ireland Occupational Safety Awards; it also claimed the same award in 2020.

The All-Ireland Occupational Safety Awards recognise excellence in health and safety, with the goal of improving safety and health within the Irish workplace.

Health and Safety manager for the company Tomás Foley says winning the award again this year is a very significant milestone for the Griffin Brothers Contracting Ltd and confirms their commitment to the highest health and safety standards and practices across all levels in the organisation.

