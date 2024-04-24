Kerry company wins top prize at Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards

A Kerry company has won a top award at the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards.

O’Callaghan Coaches won the Outstanding Employer prize at a ceremony, which took place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny recently.

The awards recognize businesses making the tourism industry an appealing and rewarding place to work.

O’Callaghan Coaches of Killarney were among the 14 award winners on the night.

The 14 winning businesses are:

Outstanding Employer: O’Callaghan Coaches, Kerry

Best Employer - Wild Atlantic Way: Sandhouse Hotel, Donegal

Best Employer - Ireland’s Ancient East: Goldie Fish and Ale

Best Employer - Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands: Ballyhass Adventure Park, Cork

Best Employer - Dublin: DoDublin, Dublin

Best Employer - Large Business: Trump International, Clare

Best Employer - Medium Business: Aspect Hotel Parkwest, Dublin

Best Employer - Small Business: Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny, Kilkenny

Best Employer - Attraction: GPO Museum, Dublin

Best Employer - Food and Drink: Elbow Lane Brew and Smoke House, Cork

Best Employer - Hotel Group: PREM Group, National

Best Employer - Golf: Carne Golf Links, Mayo

Best Employer - Adventure: Vagabond Tours, Wicklow

Best Employer - Tour Operator/DMC: Odyssey International, Dublin