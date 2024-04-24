Advertisement
News

Kerry company wins top prize at Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards

Apr 24, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry company wins top prize at Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards
OUTSTANDING EMPLOYER AWARD O’Callaghan Coaches wins top accolade at the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards O’Callaghan Coaches, Co. Kerry received the Outstanding Employer Award at Fáilte Ireland’s Employer Excellence Awards, which took place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny last night. The awards ceremony celebrated businesses who have demonstrated their commitment to making the tourism industry an appealing and rewarding place to work through their participation in Fáilte Ireland’s Employer Excellence programme. This is the second year of the award ceremony. Pictured at the ceremony were from left Johannes Horn, O’Callaghan Coaches, Co Kerry and Ruth Andrews, Chairperson, Fáilte Ireland. Pic: Dylan Vaughan.
Share this article

A Kerry company has won a top award at the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards.

O’Callaghan Coaches won the Outstanding Employer prize at a ceremony, which took place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny recently.

The awards recognize businesses making the tourism industry an appealing and rewarding place to work.

Advertisement

O’Callaghan Coaches of Killarney were among the 14 award winners on the night.

The 14 winning businesses are:

Outstanding Employer: O’Callaghan Coaches, Kerry

Advertisement

Best Employer - Wild Atlantic Way: Sandhouse Hotel, Donegal

Best Employer - Ireland’s Ancient East: Goldie Fish and Ale

Best Employer - Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands: Ballyhass Adventure Park, Cork

Advertisement

Best Employer - Dublin: DoDublin, Dublin

Best Employer - Large Business: Trump International, Clare

Best Employer - Medium Business: Aspect Hotel Parkwest, Dublin

Advertisement

Best Employer - Small Business: Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny, Kilkenny

Best Employer - Attraction: GPO Museum, Dublin

Best Employer - Food and Drink: Elbow Lane Brew and Smoke House, Cork

Advertisement

Best Employer - Hotel Group: PREM Group, National

Best Employer - Golf: Carne Golf Links, Mayo

Best Employer - Adventure: Vagabond Tours, Wicklow

Best Employer - Tour Operator/DMC: Odyssey International, Dublin

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Bord Pleanála accused of delivering another "blow" to Tralee after refusing planning for major housing development
Advertisement
Book of evidence to be served on Rath graveyard murder accused next week
Assault and robbery of elderly couple in Killarney described as despicable
Advertisement

Recommended

Fenit car park cleared after temporary partial closure
Bord Pleanála accused of delivering another "blow" to Tralee after refusing planning for major housing development
Book of evidence to be served on Rath graveyard murder accused next week
Chair of KTIF says new national park status will promote sustainable tourism
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus