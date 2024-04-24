Kerry company wins top prize at Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards

A Kerry company has won a top award at the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards.
O’Callaghan Coaches won the Outstanding Employer prize at a ceremony, which took place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny recently.
The awards recognize businesses making the tourism industry an appealing and rewarding place to work.
O’Callaghan Coaches of Killarney were among the 14 award winners on the night.
The 14 winning businesses are:
Outstanding Employer: O’Callaghan Coaches, Kerry
Best Employer - Wild Atlantic Way: Sandhouse Hotel, Donegal
Best Employer - Ireland’s Ancient East: Goldie Fish and Ale
Best Employer - Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands: Ballyhass Adventure Park, Cork
Best Employer - Dublin: DoDublin, Dublin
Best Employer - Large Business: Trump International, Clare
Best Employer - Medium Business: Aspect Hotel Parkwest, Dublin
Best Employer - Small Business: Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny, Kilkenny
Best Employer - Attraction: GPO Museum, Dublin
Best Employer - Food and Drink: Elbow Lane Brew and Smoke House, Cork
Best Employer - Hotel Group: PREM Group, National
Best Employer - Golf: Carne Golf Links, Mayo
Best Employer - Adventure: Vagabond Tours, Wicklow
Best Employer - Tour Operator/DMC: Odyssey International, Dublin