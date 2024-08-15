Kerry company to create 50 jobs over next three years

A Kerry company is to create 50 jobs over the next three years.

All Real Nutrition, which is based in Farranfore, makes protein bars with natural ingredients.

The company is expanding across Ireland and the US.

All Real Nutrition was co-founded by Niall Harty and Ross McDowell and uses all natural ingredients to make their protein bars.

The business started off in Niall’s kitchen and it continued to grow from there; the protein bars were first sold at Tralee Farmer’s Market and they received a positive reaction from customers who continued to come back for more.

The business is continuing to expand across Ireland as well as in the US, where it’s proving to be very successful.

There are currently 14 people working for All Real Nutrition at its base in Farranfore.

Niall Harty says they have ambitious growth plans, which include creating 50 jobs over the next three years.

The majority of these jobs will be located here in Kerry and will range from sales and marketing to supply chain and digital marketing jobs.

Niall Harty says it’s been a challenging journey but they are delighted they stuck it out and created a very unique product that has a strong social mission.