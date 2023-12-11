Advertisement
Kerry company named Web Development Firm of the Year 2023

Dec 11, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry company has been named Web Development Firm of the Year 2023.

Ballyduff-based, Avalanche won this accolade as part of the Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards.

These celebrate the success and achievements of leading professionals and companies.

The awards ceremony will take place in the ceremony in Thailand next year.

The Corporate LiveWire platform provides business professionals and individuals in the corporate sector with information on the latest news and developments from around the globe.

Aidan O'Carroll, CEO and founder of Avalanche.
