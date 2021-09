Community groups in Kerry are being invited to apply for post-COVID supports.

The Community Foundation for Ireland is seeking applications for €580,000 in grants through its Covid-19 Recovery Fund.

The funding is from private donations and the areas of overcoming isolation and building capacity are being focused on.

Grants of up to €20,000 are available to organisations that have been deeply affected by the pandemic.

Applications can be made through communityfoundation.ie.