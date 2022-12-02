Advertisement
Kerry College of Further Education hosts graduation ceremony

Dec 2, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry College of Further Education hosts graduation ceremony
Kerry College of Further Education and Training held its graduation yesterday.

This was the first in person graduation hosted by Kerry ETB since 2019.

The event was held in the Brandon Hotel Tralee, and saw over 400 graduates and their families gather for the occasion.

The ceremony had graduates from the Clash road, Monavalley, Denny Street, Listowel and Killorglin campuses.

Certificates were presented for a range of courses including, Creative Arts, Digital Journalism, Podcasting & Radio, Engineering, Hair and Beauty, and many more.

 

