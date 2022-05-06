Kerry Chief Fire Officer advises against underground battery storage units

The Chief Fire Officer in Kerry has advised against putting battery storage units underground.

He was responding to a proposal from Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly that the further construction of such units should be done so underground.

Cllr Farrelly argued that the infrastructure was susceptible to fire breakouts and posed an immediate risk to the public as they are difficult to extinguish.

Chief Fire Officer Andrew McIlwraith (PRON: Mac-il-rith) disagreed, however, saying that placing units underground would result in poor ventilation, lack of vision and an increase in temperatures anyway, resulting in a higher likelihood of breakouts.

Cllr Farrelly’s proposal was not supported by his fellow members and the matter was dismissed.