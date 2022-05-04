Advertisement
Kerry chambers warn high volume of parking tickets could deter tourists

May 4, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry chambers warn high volume of parking tickets could deter tourists
There are concerns the high volume of parking tickets issued in Kerry could negatively impact on tourists.

That’s according to Conor Hennigan from Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

He was speaking as it emerged that Kerry issued the highest number of parking fines per capita between March last year and April this year.

Kerry County Council issued over 10,700 parking tickets in that time.

Conor Hennigan says receiving a parking fine while on holiday would be a negative experience:

Meanwhile, Tralee Chamber Alliance CEO Colette O’Connor feels smart-pay options need to be introduced throughout Kerry.

Smart-pay systems enable visitors to pay for their parking online.

Ms O’Connor also says more cashless parking metres would also make it easier for people to pay to park in the county’s towns:

