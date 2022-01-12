Advertisement
Kerry car dealer says economy appears buoyant

Jan 12, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry car dealer says economy appears buoyant
A major car dealer in Kerry says the economy appears buoyant with lots of interest in buying cars.

Managing director of Kellihers Toyota dealers in Tralee Tim Kelliher, says there's currently lots of interests in car-buying.

He says some businesses are performing well which means there's a demand for used cars, particularly for commercial reasons.

Online marketplace company Donedeal says used car prices have risen 56 per cent on average over the last two years.

Tim Kelliher agrees there's been a rise in the cost of second-hand cars since the start of the pandemic.

