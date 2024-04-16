Kerry can learn lessons from Canada and US to manage land and protect against fire

This county can learn lessons from places like Canada and the US in terms of how they manage their land and protect against fire.

That’s according to Ciarán Nugent, who is an International Association of Wildland Fire board member; he lives in Tralee.

The group organised the 7th International Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference, which is running simultaneously in Tralee, Canberra in Australia and in Boise in Idaho.

Over 100 delegates are attending in The Rose Hotel in Tralee.

Mr Nugent is also the regional inspector for the forest service at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

He says lessons can be learned at this conference by sharing information and solutions: