International Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference underway in Tralee

The 7th International Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference is underway in Tralee.

The county’s capital town was selected as the European host; the conference will take place simultaneously in Tralee, Canberra in Australia and in Boise in Idaho.

The event is organised by the International Association of Wildland Fire (IAWF), which is a non-profit.

The conference got underway this morning in The Rose Hotel and will run until Friday; over 100 delegates are attending in Tralee.

Organisers say it offers a forum where past fire management experience is documented, work is showcased and emerging research and techniques on fire management are shared.