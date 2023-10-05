Advertisement
Tralee confirmed as European host of 2024 Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference

Oct 5, 2023 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Along with Boise, Idaho and Canberra in Australia, Tralee has been confirmed as the European base for the 7th International Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference. The Conference will take place simultaneously in Tralee, County Kerry, Canberra, Australia, Boise and Idaho, USA in April 2024, and all three conferences will be linked remotely at various points. Next year Tralee, Co. Kerry will play its part in the drive for climate adaptation and the fight against catastrophic wildfires globally. Wildfires present an increasing challenge to humanity and the ecosystems and atmosphere we depend on. The ability of societies to respond to larger and more destructive wildfire events and mitigate against further climate impacts is also increasingly challenged.
Tralee has been confirmed as European host for the International Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference 2024.

 

Now in its 7th year, the international wildfire forum provides an opportunity to showcase how different countries implement fire management policies and frameworks.

Scientists, policy makers, and indigenous land stewards will discuss the drive for climate adaptation and the fight against catastrophic wildfires globally.

 

The conference will take place simultaneously at three locations globally, with the three venues linking up at various points.

 

The event takes place in April at the Rose Hotel, Tralee; in Canberra, Australia; and Boise, Idaho, USA.

More information can be found on 2024 Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference – Fuel, fire and smoke: evolving to meet our climate challenge here.

