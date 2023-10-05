Tralee confirmed as European host of 2024 Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference

Tralee has been confirmed as European host for the International Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference 2024.

Now in its 7th year, the international wildfire forum provides an opportunity to showcase how different countries implement fire management policies and frameworks.

Scientists, policy makers, and indigenous land stewards will discuss the drive for climate adaptation and the fight against catastrophic wildfires globally.

The conference will take place simultaneously at three locations globally, with the three venues linking up at various points.

The event takes place in April at the Rose Hotel, Tralee; in Canberra, Australia; and Boise, Idaho, USA.

More information can be found on 2024 Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference – Fuel, fire and smoke: evolving to meet our climate challenge here.

