Kerry businesses will be featured on a TG4 show tonight.

Beidh Mé Ar Ais, searches for Ireland’s Next Big Tourist Attraction, shining a light on unknown spots around the country.

One business will be named Ireland’s Next Top Tourist Attraction and take home a €5000 prize.

Tonight’s episode will feature Derry’s Purties in Castleisland, with interior designer Michelle Keane of mibeau Interiors, Knocknagoshel.