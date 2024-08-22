Advertisement
Kerry businesses invited to apply for Bord na Móna sustainability programmes

Aug 22, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Kerry businesses invited to apply for Bord na Móna sustainability programmes
Kerry businesses are being invited to apply for Bord na Móna programmes helping with sustainability.

The sustainable business accelerator programmes, Accelerate Green GROW and Accelerate Green START, are now open for applications.

The GROW programme is aimed at early-stage enterprises and SMEs looking to scale, with immersive learning sessions.

The START is a shorter programme, supporting budding entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses to scale their sustainability solutions with modules in key areas.

Applications can be made here.

