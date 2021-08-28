Kerry blood donors urged to attend clinics

Kerry blood donors are being encouraged to make appointments for clinics being held in the county.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says there has been a significant increase in demand for blood from hospitals.

Clinics are running in The Brandon Hotel, Tralee from Monday (30th Aug) to Thursday (2nd Sept) next.

There will also be clinics in Ballybunion Community Centre on Monday (30th Aug) and Tuesday (31st Aug).

Donors must make an appointment in advance.

To make an appointment for Tralee call 1850 731 137 or if you want to attend the Ballybunion clinic call 1800 222 111