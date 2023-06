The Kerry Association in Dublin is seeking nominations for the 2023 Kerryperson of the Year and for the 2023 Laochra Chiarrai award.

The Kerryperson of the year award goes to an individual who has shown leadership and performed chartiable events and services.

The Laochra Chiarrai award goes to a group who have gone above and beyond the call of their duties.

The closing date for nominations is 21 August 2023. Nomination forms are available on request by emailing [email protected]