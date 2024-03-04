Kenmare principal says the lack of activities for young people in Kerry means they’re being left behind

There is very little activities for young people in Kenmare outside of school and sports clubs.

That’s according to the principal of Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Dermot Healy.

He was responding to the Radio Kerry, Kerry Thinks survey - which found the vast majority of respondents felt there weren't enough services for under 25s in the county.

Mr Healy says young people in Kerry are amazing, but the lack of facilities, amenities and events for them to attend - means they are being left behind.

He believes Kenmare is being forgotten about in terms of services for young people, adding there’s a great need for a community centre in the area.