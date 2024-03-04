Advertisement
Radio Kerry poll finds over 70% surveyed don't believe there are enough services for young people

Mar 4, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrynews
More than seven in ten respondents to a Radio Kerry poll don’t believe there are enough services and facilities for under 25s in the county.

Only 19% of those who took part in the Kerry Thinks survey believe this county is properly serviced by public transport.

Meanwhile almost half who took part in the poll believe we’re not doing enough to protect the environment.

These findings are being discussed at a special Kerry Today outside broadcast from 9 o’clock this morning at The Stables Bar and Brasserie, Sheen Falls Kenmare

Almost 600 took part in the Kerry Thinks survey which was available on the Radio Kerry website.

When asked about infrastructure, one third of respondents said the county's roads needed to be improved, one in five said broadband, 15% said phone coverage needs to be improved, 14% pointed to public lighting, 11% said water infrastructure required improvement, and 8% opted for other types of infrastructure.

When asked if Kerry is properly serviced by public transport, 81% said no.

These respondents who said no were asked, what ways they would like to see public transport improved.

Almost 4 in 10 said more buses, more than a quarter said more regular trains, 16% said cycle routes, 12% taxis, and 4% car-pooling.

When respondents were asked if you have children under the age of 25, did you think they would stay and work in Kerry; more than half (52%) said no, 11% said yes, and 37% said they didn’t know.

Seventy-one per cent don’t believe there are enough services and facilities for young people in the county, 16% didn’t have an opinion and only 13% believe there are enough resources for under 25s.

Forty-eight per cent said we’re not doing enough to protect the environment in Kerry, 28% said we are, 21% didn’t know and 3% aren’t interested.

