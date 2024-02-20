Kenmare LEA accommodating highest number of Ukrainian refugees nationwide

The Kenmare Local Electoral Area is accommodating the highest number of Ukrainian refugees, compared to anywhere else in the country.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

These figures cover up to February 4th this year.

Advertisement

Over 104,870 Ukrainians have fled to Ireland since the Temporary Protective Directive was introduced in March 2022.

The Kenmare LEA has welcomed the highest number of arrivals from Ukraine at 2,846.

That’s followed by the Killarney Local Electoral Area, where 2,575 are being accommodated, while a further 2,544 Ukrainians are being accommodated in the Tralee LEA.

Advertisement

There are 940 Ukrainian refugees living in the Listowel LEA, a further 655 are living in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA and there are 113 Ukrainians being accommodated in the Castleisland LEA.

Newport in County Tipperary is accommodating the fewest Ukrainian refugees nationwide, at 38.

However, per 100 thousand people, Ennistymon in Clare has the highest proportion of arrivals at 12.47%, compared to 10.48% in Kenmare per 100,000 population.