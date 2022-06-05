Advertisement
Over 2,400 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Kerry

Jun 5, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Over 2,400 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Kerry
Over 2,400 (2,448) Ukrainians have sought refuge in Kerry over the last few months.

That's according to figures provided by the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO has compiled the number of refugees in each local electoral area in the Republic.

Nationally, 33,151 Ukrainians have arrived to Ireland after fleeing the Russian invasion.

Killarney LEA is accommodating the highest number of refugees in Kerry after figures reveal that 865 Ukrainian people are currently living in the town.

736 arrived to Kenmare while Tralee is catering to 596 Ukrainian refugees.

138 Ukrainian refugees are currently in Listowel while 102 are living in Corca Dhuibne.

11 refugees are living in Castleisland.

These figures include all arrivals up to May 22nd.

