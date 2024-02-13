Advertisement
Kenmare area candidate to run as independent after leaving Farmers' Alliance

Feb 13, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kenmare area candidate to run as independent after leaving Farmers' Alliance
A candidate, who’s running in this summer’s local elections in the Kenmare Electoral Area, has confirmed he’s left his party and will stand as an independent.

Oliver O’Neill, who’s contesting the council elections in the South Kerry district, has left the Farmers’ Alliance.

The Kilgarvan man says he'll run as an independent in the Kenmare LEA.

He says he left the Farmers’ Alliance due to ‘fundamental disagreements’.

Mr O’Neill says he’s campaigning on a platform of common sense and fair play for working people.

 

