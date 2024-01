A candidate for the new political party, the Farmers' Alliance, is to contest this summer's local elections in Kerry.

Oliver O'Neill, a farmer from Kilgarvan, is the party's first candidate to be announced to run in South Kerry.

He says he joined the party as it wants to protect rural communities and rural Ireland.

Mr O'Neill, who will contest for a seat in the Kenmare Municipal District, believes the government's policy on migrants and refugee is wrong.