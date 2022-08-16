Advertisement
KCC response team meeting to assess apparent mudslide in North Kerry

Aug 16, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is meeting this morning to fully assess an apparent bogslide which occurred in North Kerry yesterday.

The road at Maughanknockane, Ballymacelligot is closed from Kielduff Cross to Carrigcannon Cross until further notice.

The road is currently blocked due to large amounts of debris and diversions are in place.

Parts of the country experienced flash flooding yesterday in thunderstorms which followed a five-day heatwave.

The council response team are meeting early this morning to fully assess the incident and arrange a clean-up.

 

