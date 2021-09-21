Advertisement
Irish Water announces plans for further improvement works in Kerry

Sep 21, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
A further 6km of major water mains in the county has been designed, with plans for future replacement.

Irish Water has designed new mains for a 3km section near Farmers' Bridge, Tralee, a 2.2km section outside Killarney and the main Farranfore to Currow line.

The new designs are for parts of the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme; a 1km section of this is currently being replaced in Farranfore.

Stephen Blennerhasset, Regional Lead with Irish Water, says funding is required before the new designs get turned into reality.

However, he says Irish Water is looking ahead.

