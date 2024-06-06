Irish Self Catering Federation says tourism is facing threat on short term rentals

The Irish Self Catering Federation (ISCF) says the lack of short term rentals will pose a serious threat to the tourism industry in Kerry.

Over 1800 (1,851) self-catering properties in the county could be effected by new EU legislation, which regulates short term lettings like those available on Airbnb.

The federation says the Goverment has poorly interpreted this EU legislation.

They have warned the planning aspect of the legislation will be massively disprutive.

The federation is calling on the government "to protect rural tourism."